Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A youth who was missing since Dussehra from the Juhi locality in Kanpur; his body was found near Gurudev Palace Crossing. The kin of the deceased are leveling murder charges against the killers and lodged a complaint with the Juhi police station. Preliminary investigation hinted at the 'love triangle' as the motive behind the murder.

The joint police team from Juhi and Rawatpur police stations after conducting raids in several localities, arrested three persons, including a female. Police were grilling the three arrested till late in the night.

DCP, south, Pramod Kumar, shedding light on the case said, "The deceased has been identified as Shalu, age 25, who was a resident of Juhi Parampurva locality in Kanpur. We have arrested three persons, including the prime accused Shivam Bangru, and a girl, in connection with the case. Preliminary investigation hinted that Shalu and Bangru developed a friendship when both were behind bars. The ties became stronger when they came out of jail. Shalu was killed in the suspected love triangle."