Kanpur: The Enforcement Directorate will interrogate Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the alleged “mastermind” of the June 3 violence at Parade Square Kanpur violence. It has been learned that the ED has shot a letter in this regard to the Commissioner of Police in Kanpur. Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said that the officers of the Enforcement Directorate will arrive in the city soon and will be handed over the reports of the SIT team members.

"The ED officers will also independently probe the matter," he said. Pertinently, violence had erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers in protest against controversial comments against the Prophet of Islam by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate. Investigators probing the case have claimed transactions worth crores of rupees into the accounts of Hayat Zafar Hashmi.

Investigators said that Hayat had built a four-story hostel in Kakdev where a good number of boys lived. Police said that on the day of the protest, the boys of this hostel had reached the parade at the behest of Hayat and pelted stones. Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) sealed eight alleged illegal buildings in the case a few days ago.

