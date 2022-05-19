Kanpur: On Tuesday, a teenager set ablaze his minor friend after pouring sanitizer on him and fled from the spot. As people heard the screams of the child, they rushed to his rescue and admitted him to Ursala Hospital in critical condition.

As per the reports, the accused teenager carried out this incident to avenge some personal disputes as his uncle was jailed for theft.

Firoz Alam, a resident of the Harrisganj Railway Colony of Kanpur, is an electrician. He told police that sometime back his brother Nafees had made a complaint against the accused's maternal uncle Farooq regarding a theft at home which landed Farooq in jail. Since then, his family was furious. On Tuesday, Farooq's nephew took the victim from the house under the pretext of playing with him and then set him on fire.

However, Railbazar Inspector Sanjay Kumar Pandey said that the teenager set his friend on fire while playing. The child had received serious burn injuries. The matter is being investigated by registering a complaint.

