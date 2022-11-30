Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): At least 41 accused have been arrested so far while chargesheet was filed against nine of them in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur that broke out in the wake of the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi involving the death of 127 persons. The investigation being conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is scheduled to conclude om Wednesday.

"The investigation has ended on Wednesday. But, some accused are yet to be arrested . This information related to the case has been given to the Uttar Pradesh government. If the tenure is extended for one more month, then all the accused will be arrested in due time", said Balendu Bhushan Singh, DIG who is heading the SIT.

There is a possibility that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may extend the tenure of the SIT by one month for the case. The decision on the matter is expected to come on late Wednesday.

The SIT was set up by the Uttar Pradesh government three years ago to re-investigate the cases related to the riots. The arrested accused — Sidh Gopal Gupta alias Babbu (66) and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari alias Raja Babu (58) — are residents of Kidwai Nagar. They were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.

The accused have been booked under Sections 396 (dacoity with murder) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house)of the IPC.