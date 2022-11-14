Kanpur: A 58-yr-old grocery storekeeper was found dead in the deep freezer at his house cum grocery store on Sunday at Khadesar village in Vidhunu block Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district on Sunday. Grievous injuries were noticed on his body, sources said. The police on being informed by the villagers reached the spot with the forensic team and sent the body for post mortem.

There were also blood stains in the house where the body was recovered, police said. The deceased was identified as Kuber Singh (52). He used to run a grocery shop in Khadesar. Singh used to live with his nephew in the same house. He lost his wife 15 years ago and is survived by a married daughter.

As some valuables are also missing from the house, Singh's family members suspect that a woman with whom he is close might have been behind his untimely death.

For the last 4 days, Singh was not opening his grocery store nor had anyone in the village heard from him. Suspicious of his sudden absence, locals informed his family members about it. On inspecting the house, his family members found his dead body in the deep freezer.

Also read: Man allegedly kills woman boutique owner in Prayagraj for 'bringing bad name' to his daughter

Tej Swaroop Singh, SP (Rural), Kanpur, said, "Investigation is underway in the murder of the local shopkeeper. The forensic team have collected the sample of evidence and the body has been sent for post mortem." Some people are being questioned, sources said.