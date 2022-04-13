Kanpur: A researcher from the Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology (CSA) developed a new variety of brinjal which can be grown as a perennial crop and can be yielded all across the year. The brinjal, that looks a lot like a bottle gourd from the colour and size of it, has been named as Harit Bundela.

Dr. SP Sachan has been working on developing this variety of crop since 1998. After several attempts at multiple kind of experimentations, he was finally able to come up with a species that ticked all his requirements. "The crop is going to be extremely beneficial for the farmers since it can be yielded all across the year. It is a perennial crop, which has to be sowed only once in every five years. This will save the farmers a lot of efforts and will also help them keep their source of income intact," he said. He further added that the bigger size of the brinjals will also add to the list of benefits it will bring to the farmers.

He also additionally said that this variety of brinjal has several nutritious elements including vitamins A, B, and C in it. "We are now in the process of producing the seeds of this crop in bulk at the CSA, now that we have successfully tested its planting, growth and consumption. The farmers will soon be able to buy and cultivate these seeds on a larger scale," he said.

