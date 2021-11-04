Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Thirty-six persons, including two pregnant women, on Wednesday, tested positive for Zika according to a report by the district health department.

"Till yesterday there were 11 cases of Zika and today 25 new cases of Zika have been reported. The health department is testing and sampling 400 to 500 people for the Zika virus while door-to-door sampling is also underway," Kanpur's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nepal Singh said.

"We advise the local people not to panic regarding the increasing cases of the virus," he added.

Read: Six more Zika virus cases in UP's Kanpur, tally reaches 10

New cases of the Zika virus have been reported in the city's Tiwaripur, Ashrafabad, Pokharpur, Shyam Nagar, and Adarsh Nagar area.

To curb the spread of the disease and track its source, health teams have been pressed into action to undertake sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying, identification of fever patients, screening of seriously ill people and pregnant women.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of infected mosquitoes. An IAF personnel from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh had tested positive for the virus on October 23, following which the Union Health Ministry had sent a high-level multidisciplinary team to the state.