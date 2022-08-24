Kanpur: In times when kidney failures are reported every now and then, God has been kind to a 52-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur having three kidneys. People are calling it a miracle of nature. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sushil Gupta, a businessman living in the city said that in the year 2020, he had done an ultrasound for a bladder surgery during which the doctors detected the third kidney.

The doctor's observation was confirmed a few months later when an ultrasound confirmed that Gupta really had been blessed with three kidneys. Gupta said he has not faced any problem due to the aberration so far and is living his life normally. He said he has never consulted a nephrologist over the matter. “God has done me special favor by giving me three kidneys.

I have not had any problem with the (additional) kidney so far,” he said. Significantly, Gupta, who has pledged to donate his eyes after his death, said, “If someone needs a kidney, then I will not back down and will definitely help him”.