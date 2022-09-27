Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh): Kanpur IG Range Prashant Kumar and Kanpur Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar met the family members of the Dalit student, who was beaten to death by his teacher. They met the kin of the deceased on Monday and assured the relatives of arresting the accused teacher at the earliest.

The Dalit was a student of Adarsh ​​Inter College under the Achhalda police station jurisdiction. He was brutally beaten up on September 7 and succumbed to his injuries on Monday. After the post-mortem, as soon as the body of the student reached home, the family members and members of the Bhim Army created a ruckus outside the ​​Inter College. Enraged locals set the police vehicle on fire and pelted stones at them. At present, the situation in the area continues to be tense. Police personnel have been deployed in Auraiya to maintain law and order.

After the incident, Prashant Kumar, IG Range Kanpur, Auraiya DM Prakash Chandra Srivastava and SP Charu Nigam reached the spot and spoke to the family of the deceased. The family then put forward some demands seeking compensation for the death of the student. They want the case to be fast-tracked and monetary compensation of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job, one urban dwelling, an arms licence, and two acres of land at the place of village society.

The deceased's father Raju Dohra said, "When we confronted teacher Ashwani Singh about the assault at his residence, he got angry. Not only this, the teacher drove us away by making casteist slurs."Dohra then went to the police station on September 24 and lodged a complaint with the police against the teacher. With the help of the police, the family members got the student admitted to Safai for better treatment. However, Nikhit had suffered internal injuries and could not be saved and breathed his last on Monday.