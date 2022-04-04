Kanpur Dehat: A farmer committed suicide by consuming poison, after getting fed up with the ongoing illegal mining on his agricultural land which was forcibly occupied by the Nagar Panchayat. A suicide note, purportedly written by the deceased farmer, was also recovered and it mentions that the representatives of Nagar Panchayat Rasulabad and the Chairman of Nagar Panchayat were involved in the forceful mining of the land which belonged to the farmer.

The body of the farmer, identified as Inderpal Singh Bhadoria, was recovered under mysterious circumstances near a temple in the Rasulabad police station area on Sunday. The family members of the deceased reached the spot and created ruckus following the recovery of the suicide note and halted traffic for hours on the Rasulabad-Jhinjhak main road.

Family members alleged that despite repetitive complaints from the tehsil to the district level no action is been taken by the concerned officers. As per the reports, the deceased wrote two suicide notes, one for the police station and another for the Deputy Collector mentioning that "My land has been forcibly occupied by the Nagar Panchayat, while all its papers are with me. After this, my family should not be disturbed".

Circle Officer Ashapal Singh said the allegations will be investigated and action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report. A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint against six people including Dinesh Shukla, Executive Officer, Amit Kumar, Senior Clerk, Chairman Rajdhani, Chairman Representative Aqueel Ahmed, Mohin, and Anand Khare.

Commenting on the incident, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP government and tweeted “The news of a farmer committing suicide by consuming poison and leaving behind a suicide note to protest against the digging exercise in his field by the Nagar Panchayat in Kanpur Dehat, is very saddening. The victim’s family should get immediate compensation and justice”.

