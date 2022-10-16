Kanpur: Famous magician, O.P Sharma, passed away on Saturday night at a private hospital in Kanpur, U.P after being ill for a very long time. O.P Sharma was born in 1971 in Ballia district and was undergoing dialysis treatment and took his last breath during treatment.

Mukesh Gupta, O.P Sharma's relative in a statement said, "His health condition was not well from past two years after being diagnosed from Covid-19 and post that he suffered kidney problems and he had to go for dialysis twice in a week. But in the past 4-5 days his condition got worsened and he was admitted to ICU at a private hospital on October 15, 11 pm, doctors at the hospital declared him dead."

O.P Sharma's residence was in the Barra area, Kanpur, and it was named 'Bhoot Bunglaw', with unusual statues placed on the front gate. Apart from being a famous magician, O.P Sharma was also a political leader, associated with Samajwadi Party. He has also contested the elections on the SP ticket from the Govindnagar assembly constituency.

"He had a sheer interest in magic from his childhood days and performed many shows all over India and overseas as well. There will be no one like O.P Sharma," added Mukesh Gupta. OP Sharma is survived by 3 sons Prem Prakash Sharma, Satya Prakash Sharma, and Pankaj Prakash Sharma besides daughter Renu and wife Meenakshi Sharma. (With agency inputs)