Kanpur: A cow got badly injured after it chewed a cracker bomb from a garbage in the Naveen Nagar area of Kakadev police station in ​​​​Kanpur on Thursday evening. Hearing the explosion, locals rushed to the spot and saw a cow profusely bleeding from his jaws.

As police and municipal officers came to know about the incident, they admitted the cow to Society for Prevention of Cruelty Against Animal Hospital in Raipurwa. Following the incident, police registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, of 1960, and started an investigation.

Police commissioner Kanpur, B P Jogdand, said, "As the local police station and chowki in charge got the information, they immediately shifted the cow to a veterinary hospital with the help of Municipal corporation staff. Police officials have visited the spot and prima facie it seems that the cow has eaten the firecracker as blood stains and waste of firecrackers were found laying at the spot.

"A team of forensic experts will be investigating the incident and unused crackers will be segregated and taken as samples for investigation. Feeds from nearby CCTV are being accessed to ascertain any foul play. The cow has been sent to Mathura Veterinary College for further treatment," said the commissioner further.