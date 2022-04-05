Kanpur: A young woman has been allegedly sexually abused by a Hindu religious leader in Haridwar. The matter came to the fore when the victim's mother complained about the incident to the State Commission for Women member Poonam Kapoor. Consequently, a case has been registered against the accused Prakhar Maharaj at Kidwai Nagar police station in Kanpur.

ETV Bharat spoke to Poonam Kapoor who said that the victim went to a programme of Prakhar Maharaj along with her parents. Kapoor further added that the victim was taken to a secluded place on the pretext of blessing her where the seer sexually assaulted her. She added that on behalf of the family, the mother narrated her ordeal to the members of the State Women's Commission in the public hearing program. Following this Poonam Kapoor ordered Commissioner Kanpur to take strict action against Prakhar Maharaj.

Also Read: SC directs Bihar govt to file action taken report in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case