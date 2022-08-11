Kanpur: A Class VII student has tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the studies becoming expensive. Yashvardhan Singh, a resident of Shyam Nagar in Kanpur district has tweeted to PM Narendra Modi and urged that studies have become expensive since the Covid period, therefore, there is a need to focus on education.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Yashvardhan said that, after his tweet, the PMO took cognizance of the matter, and the officers communicated with him. The officers asked him about his complaint. In response, Yashvardhan said that he wanted to meet PM and wanted to explain the changes needed in education. On this, the PMO officials assured him that he would be contacted again soon.

Yashvardhan Singh is identified as a young historian in the city. Despite studying in the seventh standard, he teaches students preparing for civil services on other subjects including International Relations. Many other officers including the District Magistrate have also honored him.

A few days ago, Yashvardhan's IQ test was done at the District Inspectorate of Schools (DIOS), in which Yashvardhan's IQ level was revealed, it was equal to that of a student of class IX. In such a situation, Yashvardhan directly applied for admission in class IX and the whole matter has now reached the office of the Director of Education.