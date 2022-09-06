Kannauj: A teacher Ramsaran Shakya hailing from Nagla Angad village in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh was bestowed with Shiksha Ratna Award for donating land to the Angad Primary School. The school was deprived of a playground. Hence, Ramsaran Shakya, who is also the headmaster of the primary school, decided to hand over his one bigha land for a playground to students.

The headmaster of the school Ramsaran Shakya was felicitated at a function organised by the Basic Siksha Department of the Uttar Pradesh government. On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Shakya announced that he will hand over one bigha of land for developing a playground for the schoolchildren. Earlier also, he had donated his four bighas of ancestral land to Angad Primary School. Shakya gave two bighas of land in 2007 to the school and again two bighas of a plot in 2009.

Read: Teaching with a mission to transform lives: Winners of Global Teacher Prize

Ramsaran Shakya was previously posted at a primary school in Farrukhabad and in 2007 he was transferred to Angad Primary School in his native village. When he joined his village school in 2007, its condition was pathetic. The school got its building constructed on the land donated by Ramsaran Shakya. At present, the school has 313 students, including girls and boys, on its enrolment register. Previously, the village was lacking basic education facilities and around 70-55 children after covering a distance of four kilometres used to go to another school for pursuing their studies. Headmaster Ramsaran Shakya's contributions gave a major boost to primary education in his native village.