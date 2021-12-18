Belagavi (Karnataka): Security of those settled in Maharashtra is the government's responsibility, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons about incidents of vandalism that rocked Belagavi on Friday night, he said: "Maintaining law and order in Karnataka is our responsibility. Similarly, It is the responsibility of the Maharashtra government to maintain law and order there."

Referring to incidents of stone pelting on buses and private vehicles and other acts of vandalism, he said: "Our Director General of Police will speak to his counterpart in Maharashtra about security of Kannadigas there and attack on buses and private vehicles from Karnataka."

"Our Home Minister will take up the issue with his Maharashtra counterpart. Then, if necessary, I will speak to the Maharashtra Chief Minister," he said.

Replying to a question about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut giving a call for Marathas to unite, Bommai said: "Responsible people should never incite any one under any circumstances. Chatrapati Shivaji, Sangolli Rayanna and Kitturu Rani Chennamma fought against the British for freedom. They fought to unite the country. We will be doing a disservice to them if we fight to divide the society. Nobody should incite the people to take law into their own hands."

