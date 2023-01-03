Kanjhawala incident: Driver felt 'something was stuck', was asked to 'drive on' - Updates in 10 points
Kanjhawala incident: Driver felt 'something was stuck', was asked to 'drive on' - Updates in 10 points
New Delhi: With newer details and visuals emerging, the Kanjhawala death case in New Delhi is taking unexpected twists. A CCTV footage has revealed another woman riding pillion with the victim Anjali Singh, while one of the accused has resorted to the blame game. The autopsy reports of the victim have meanwhile confirmed no sexual assault.
Here are the top 10 developments in this horrible incident so far:
- In a significant development in the case, police sources on Tuesday revealed that the driver of the Maruti car in question, Deepak Khanna, had grown doubtful about 'something being stuck' in the carriage of the car sometime after it hit the victim Anjali's scooty on Sunday. But the other four onboard the car did not think so and asked him to drive on. 'It's nothing', they allegedly told him as they took a pass on Deepak's suggestion to 'check it once'.
- The five accused, one of which has political connections with the BJP, have claimed that they did not realize the victim was stuck and being dragged along for 13 km. The victim Anjali Singh's body was later found in a distorted condition on the road without any clothes in the wee hours of Sunday, new year's eve. She was dead when recovered by the Delhi Police.
- The accident took place at around 2 am in Delhi's Sultanpuri with Deepak Khanna driving the Maruti Baleno and Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, and Mithun sitting in the car. The victim Anjali, who worked at an event management company, was returning home from work -- with another woman, as fresh developments in the case suggest.
- The other woman, identified as Nidhi, was riding the bike, while Anjali was riding pillion as captured on a CCTV footage that the police procured Tuesday while tracing the route of the deceased. The women swapped places before the accident, wherein Nidhi suffered injuries and fled from the spot. According to the hotel manager where Anjali worked, both women were in a heated argument before they left the hotel. The girl has been traced and her statement will be recorded, police said.
- After dragging the victim for 13 km, the stopped in Kanjhawala's Jonti village when one of the accused happened to see Anjali's hand while taking a U-turn. The men then detached the stuck body, left it as is on the road, and fled the spot. They were arrested Sunday night on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, and criminal conspiracy.
- Police also have statement from an eyewitness alleging that he shouted out when he saw the body being dragged, but the car did not stop. He then chased the vehicle for some time before informing the police. His first call to the police control room was made hours before the police actually reached the spot. Anjali's scooty was found half an hour after the first call, and her body was recovered at around 4 am.
- The victim Anjali was 20 years old and had left her workplace, a hotel, towards her home on January 1 when the accident happened. A car allegedly hit her scooty and her leg got stuck in its axle which further dragged her for 13 km, while the other woman fled the spot. Anjali's family had expressed the possibility of sexual assault, though the autopsy reports that came out Tuesday have confirmed otherwise.
- Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) asked the Home Ministry to hold the Delhi police accountable for the incident in a letter issued Tuesday. Highlighting how the Delhi police 'needs to sensitize its officials on matters of Women's safety', the letter written by DCW Chief Swati Maliwal demands that the 'Home Ministry should set an example in this case by taking action against the police officials'.
- Further stating that 'lack of police resources and accountability is the major reason for rise in crime rate against women', the letter proposes to set up a high-level committee in the Home Ministry to deal with women's issues. It proposes for this committee to be headed by Union Home Minister, and include LG of Delhi, CM of Delhi, the Home Secretary of GOI, CP Delhi, and the DCW Chairperson. The committee should meet every month to strategize safety measures for women, it suggests.
- The letter also highlights the need to improve the PCR system, observing how the 'eyewitnesses of the accident made several calls to the emergency helpline number but allegedly no PCR van reached the spot for several hours'. "This is unacceptable, and the PCR unit should be strengthened," the letter reads. It further raises concerns over the shortage of human resources in the police administration, leading to ineffective action.
