New Delhi: Family of Kanjhawala hit and run case victim Anjali has launched a dharna in front of the Sultanpuri Police Station on Tuesday pressing the police to include murder charges in the First Investigation Report (FIR). Anjali's uncle who is part of the protesters group said they were hoping to get an audience with the senior police officials.

The protesters came with a banner which featured her image from happier times. The banner also carried a slogan demanding justice for Anjali written in Hindi. The cops from the police station have held talks with the protesters suggesting them to drop their stir and stick to the talks.

"The Station House Officer SHO told us he'll make us speak with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). He said he cannot make an arbitrary decision to altering the sections to sec 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but that of his seniors," Anjali's uncle said while protesting, according to ANI.

"When the accused have confessed to the crime, what else does Police want to see?" He wondered. The 20-year-old Anjali was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooty was hit by a car that dragged her for over 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in Delhi.

An examination of the CCTV footage has helped the Delhi Police in tracing and recording the statement of Nidhi who was riding pillion with the deceased at the time of the accident. Delhi police have arrested so far seven persons who were suspected to have been involved in the incident.

