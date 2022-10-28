Chennai: Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi on Friday issued an apology on behalf of a party functionary's derogatory remark about women BJP leaders. Taking to Twitter, the leader said she apologizes as a 'woman and a human being', further adding that she is able to apologize so openly because 'her leader MK Stalin and her party do not condone such behavior'. The apology came in response to a tweet by the BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar who was allegedly insulted by DMK spokesperson Saidai Sadiq.

Questioning the Dravidian model under CM MK Stalin, Khushbu Sundar said in her tweet, "When men abuse women, it just shows what kind of upbringing they have had & the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of #Kalaignar Is this new Dravidian model under H'ble CM @mkstalin rule?" Kanimozhi was also tagged in this tweet.'

Responding to the same, the DMK leader tweeted, "I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said. This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, of the space it was said or party they adhere to.And I'm able to openly apologise for this because my leader @mkstalin and my party @arivalayam don't condone this."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin had recently spoken about the comments and actions of his party men, expressing disapproval over their carelessness and lack of respect in them. Speaking at a party meeting earlier this month, Stalin had said that some party leaders have brought ridicule and shame to the party. Further saying that the party workers are giving him 'sleepless nights', Stalin had compared himself with 'a drum that's being beaten from both sides'. Days after his remarks, a senior DMK leader and spokesperson -- who had made some insulting comments on Congress -- was suspended from the primary membership of the party.