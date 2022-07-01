Udaipur: Days after the alleged terror connection of the two prime accused in the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiyalal came to the fore, the Police in Rajasthan have now revealed the motorcycle used by the killers had "2611" as its registration number. It is an apparent reference to the Mumbai terror attacks which took place on November 26, 2008, and is referred to as 26/11 in general.

According to police Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad had fled using the motorcycle after killing Kanhaiyalal by slitting his throat and repeatedly stabbing him on June 28. Police sources said that Akhtari has paid Rs 5000 to get the registration number RJ27AS2611. They further revealed that the vehicle was bought in 2014 but the insurance has not been renewed. Currently, police have kept the motorcycle at the Dhanmondi police station. The two accused were arrested from the Bhim area by the Rajsamand police hours after the brutal murder.