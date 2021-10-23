Patna (Bihar): Kanhaiya Kumar who is in Bihar for the first time after joining the Congress, spoke to ETV Bharat, and took a jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and LJP leader Chirag Paswan, saying that relationships between brothers, uncles and nephews are being affected due to electoral ups and downs. However, Kumar refrained from making a statement regarding the break in the Grand Alliance.

"Who got separated? Who is together? It is all a political process. There are ups and downs in elections. You can see that brothers are getting separated and uncles and nephews are also being affected. What can I do about this? I am clear about my issues. Providing livelihood, food, cloth, house, education, health, roads, electricity, water and self-respect is what I am looking at," Kanhaiya said.

On being asked about what issues he would raise in these elections, Kanhiaya said, "In the assembly elections 2020, I campaigned for all parties, including RJD, Congress and Left. The issues that were raised earlier are still not complete. Be it employment, education, health, development, displacement or self-respect of Biharis."

He further spoke about issues related to unemployment and the poor health system.

"The situation in the state hasn't changed in the last several decades and this needs to be changed. This is our main fight. The fight here is against political indifferences. There is a fight against corruption, unemployment and discrimination. Also, farmers and labourers are not getting their due rights. People are wandering from door to door for work. The vehicle of development in Bihar has stopped," Kanhaiya asserted.

Bihar is due to conduct by-elections in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituencies on October 30, as polls for the two assembly segments have been necessitated by deaths of the sitting MLAs, both belonging to the JD(U).

