Udaipur: The gruesome assassination of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, who supported Nupur Sharma's statement on Prophet Mohammed through a social media post in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday has created ruckus in the state while the deceased family is weeping and demanding justice. Even the son of the deceased is demanding justice for his father's assassination, "We want the culprits to be hanged to death," said the eight-year-old son of the deceased.

Yashoda, wife of the deceased said, "he was getting constant threats on social media for the past 10-15 days and therefore, he was scared of even going to his shop and he was blackmailed that they will cut off his hands but he still went to work on Tuesday. Now, the government has announced compensation to our family but my children can never see their father again." She further said that the culprits should be hanged before the same happens to someone else.

The furious family is adamant about the demand for strict punishment immediately. The niece of the deceased said, "My mama ji has been killed today, tomorrow someone else will be killed, so the accused should be hanged at any cost."

After eight hours of the incident in Udaipur, the body was shifted to MB Hospital's mortuary followed by a riot. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 31 lakh along with a confirmed job on a contractual basis for two dependents of the deceased.