Bhopal: A majority area in the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has been besieged by Naxalites in the past few months. The Tiger Reserve, spread over 940 square kilometers, has become a breeding ground for the Naxalites to carry out their illegal activities. In the past two months, over three forest workers were killed here, implying the growing danger hovering over the forest area. The murderers have also been audacious enough to put the pamphlets revealing their identity on the dead bodies of their victims.

In a letter addressed to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav had highlighted that Sukhdev, a forest worker in the area, was killed by the Naxals on March 22 on the suspicion of being an informer. He had further requested the CM to launch a thorough investigation into the matter. Further expressing concern over the increasing grip of the Naxalites over the area, the minister also pointed out that the fear has grown so strong by now that most of the field staff has stopped patrolling the reserve.

Moreover, another letter in the matter was written by the National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA) former PCCF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests), HS Pabla, and Global Tiger Forum Secretary-General Rajesh Gopal to the CM, wherein the CM was requested to take the increasing dominance of Naxalites seriously and plan effective steps.

The Kanha Tiger Reserve is divided into two districts - Balaghat and Mandla - both of which are experiencing frequent Naxalite movement. Last year, on the basis of the report submitted by the state police, the central government had declared the Dindori village in the same area as a Naxal-affected district, making it the third such district in the state in the last two decades other than Balaghat and Mandla.

It is speculated that the density of these Naxalites is increasing in the Madhya Pradesh area because of the recent stringent measures by the police forces in the neighboring states of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. To curb the Naxalite activities in the state, the government spends over Rs 24.09 crore every year for the formation of the police force aimed at protecting forests in and around the Kanha National Park. The park holds a crucial spot sheltering over 108 tigers -- the highest in the country -- with a tourist turnover of 1.5 lakh every year. The Naxal grip over the area can therefore also put the tourism industry at loss.

Along with the increased violence here, the Naxals are also setting the government machinery and vehicles engaged in development work in the area of ​​the forests on fire. The employees here are also being threatened, thus obstructing the further development of the area. With the Kanha National Park situated on the border of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, it becomes easier for the perpetrators to enter the park. The government, well aware of the terror of Naxalites, is reportedly putting in efforts to stop such activities through security forces deployment in the concerned areas.

