Bathinda: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was summoned in a defamation case by the Bathinda court and directed to appear before the court on April 9. The actress is summoned in a defamation case filed against her by Mahinder Kaur, Bahadurgarh Jandia in Bathinda on 4 January 2021.

Mahinder Kaur's advocate Raghuveer Singh Bahniwal said that the trial has lasted for about 13 months and now the court has issued summons to Kangana and directed her to appear before the court if she fails, arrest warrant also can be issued against her.

In her complaint, Kaur alleged that, Kangana made false allegations and used derogatory remarks against her in a tweet and said, "I am available for protest for Rs 100" which tarnished my reputation.

Earlier, Ranaut had mistaken an elderly woman who had participated in a women’s march taken out as part of the farmer protests for the famous Bilkis Bano also known as ‘Dadi’ who had participated in Shaheen Bagh protests. She made a tweet “Ha ha ha she is the same Dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian….And she is available for 100 rupees. Pakistani journo’s have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally”, she commented. However, she deleted the tweet later.

