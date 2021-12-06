New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who had been asked to appear before the Delhi Assembly Peace and Harmony Committee today for comments that could allegedly invoke violence and were derogatory against Sikhs, has sought more time for her deposition.

The actor has cited personal and professional reasons for her absence, committee chairman Raghav Chadha and AAP MLA confirmed the same.

The meeting, reportedly, has been dissolved due to the actor's absence. The committee has taken cognizance of the actor's request and the new dates will be announced soon.

Earlier, Kangana, in her Instagram post, had commented on the Sikh community, also referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

After the incident, in her reply to a plea filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Charanjit Singh Chanderpal which sought to censor all kinds of social media posts from her in the future, Ranaut put out another post, this time attaching a tweet from a media report that highlighted the incident.

"Ha ha ha most powerful woman in this country," Ranaut captioned the post, followed by the emoticon of a crown.