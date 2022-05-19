Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday visited Kashi Dham and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. She was in Varanasi in connection with the promotion of her upcoming movie Dhaakad, which is slated for release on May 20. Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, along with others, also took a boat ride and participated in 'Ganga aarti'. Speaking to media persons about the recovery of Shivling at the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri Complex in Varanasi, she said, "Lord Shiva dwells on this land of Kashi. Lord Krishna's presence in Mathura is everywhere.

Kangana Rannaut

Similarly, Lord Shiva's presence is everywhere in Kashi." After giving a brief statement, she then left the place chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'. Speaking further, Kangana said, "I had been to Kashi for the promotion of my earlier movie 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and I came here for the second time to seek divine blessings of the Lord for my forthcoming film 'Dhaakad'. The movie is slated for release on May 20 and the film's storyline is about rebirth." She appealed to people to watch the movie.