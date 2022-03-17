Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh): Manoj Senger aka 'Golden Baba' of Kakadeo locality in Kanpur has been missing since Tuesday. 'Golden Baba' is known for his hobby of flaunting heavy gold jewellery. According to the family members, he left home on Tuesday morning and did not return.

While police are still searching for him, Kamtanath Peeth's Mahant Madan Gopaldas Maharaj said Senger had visited the seminary.

On Wednesday, Golden Baba was seen making a circumambulation of Kamadgiri Hills and in the evening he arrived at Ram Ghat lodging facility at Chitrakoot, he said.

Meanwhile, the police said they are looking for him by scanning the CCTV footage procured from various junctions. On Wednesday, DCP West BBGTS Murthy, ADCP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava and ACP Dinesh Chandra Shukla reached Golden Baba's house and collected information from the family members.

"He is seen walking, wearing saffron-coloured clothes. A bag is on his shoulder. As of now, there is no apprehension of any untoward incident because 'Golden Baba' had left home without jewellery," said the DCP.

Golden Baba made headlines when he had got a mask of gold worth around Rs 5 Lakh made for himself during the pandemic. Golden Baba, because of his penchant for jewellery, is often referred to as 'Bappi Lahiri of Kanpur'. He wears around two kg of gold every day. He also carries a revolver in a case made of silver.

Sengar came into the limelight 10 years ago when he reached court wearing gold worth lakhs of rupees. There was an unsuccessful attempt made to kidnap him about four years ago and he has been receiving threats.