Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with Gujarat BJP activists on January 25 through the Namo app disclosed about 'Kamal Pushp, which will provide information on activists, who have been working for the BJP for years.

"I firmly believe and has often said that the BJP has been built on the foundations of selfless service and the sacrifices of many generations of workers. Right from their inception, Jan Sangh and BJP have been involved in shaping key moments of the country's destiny over the decades. Be it in upholding national integration, fighting against Emergency, instilling cultural pride through the Ram Mandir movement, expansion of the party in areas like Kerala and Bengal or in making development a mass movement, party workers have been the backbone of our party," opined Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Kamal Pushp' is an attempt during the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav Parv' to collect the stories of BJP and Jan Sangh workers, who served society through these phases, without seeking any limelight or who did not get the limelight they so deserved."

About the representation for Gujarat in this app, former BJP ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Mahesh Kaswala, former spokesperson Bharat Pandya, co-spokesperson Kishore Makwana and social media coordinator Nikhil Patel will be included.

To be included in the 'Kamal Pushp' app is an honour for workers, who have proved to be the cornerstone of the BJP's development journey till date. However, the app is still in its infancy stage. The information of such workers will be sent to the Centre from the grassroots level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking a personal interest in this regard. It may be mentioned that former Chief Minister of Gujarat Shankarsinh Vaghela, who is no longer with the BJP, and leaders like the late Keshubhai Patel have been included in 'Kamal Pushp'.

