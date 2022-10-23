Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Friday termed reports of alleged corruption in the 'Mahakal Lok' corridor project in Ujjain a “matter of grave concern”. While a Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta official confirmed that the anti-corruption agency has sent notices to senior officials over a complaint of corruption, he did not disclose details. The first phase of the project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Nath said that under the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh, “corruption is reported in every scheme”.

“Now the reports of corruption in the construction of Mahakal Lok is a matter of great concern. This news has hurt the feelings of crores of people and it should be probed in an impartial manner and at a high level. Whoever is accused, he should not be spared,” the former chief minister said.

Media reports said that the MP Lokayukta had sent notices to several officers including three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers for alleged corruption in the construction of the Mahakal corridor near the famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain. A Lokayukta official confirmed that notices were issued, but refused to share details, saying the matter was being handled at higher levels.

Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar from Tarana in Ujjain district had filed a complaint on May 17 alleging corruption in the construction of a parking area of the corridor. The Lokayukta office sent a letter to then Ujjain municipal commissioner based on the complaint, demanding details of agreements, designs, drawings, and payment details, officials said.

The first phase of the Mahakal Lok project was dedicated on October 11 by Prime Minister Modi. Leaders of the ruling BJP in the state were not available for commenting on the allegations.(with agency inputs)