Bhopal: Controversy erupted on Wednesday after Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath cut a 'temple-shaped' birthday cake with a picture of Hanuman on it, as part of his birthday celebrations. As a video of the celebration surfaced on social media, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan labeled the act as an "insult to Hindus".

"Congress has nothing to do with devotion to God, they are 'bagula bhagat' (whited sepulcher). Their party once used to oppose the Shri Ram temple. You are making hanumanji over cake and then cutting it, it's an insult to Hindu religion and Sanatan traditions and society will never accept it."

Kamal Nath who was on a three-day visit to his hometown Chhindwara, his supporters celebrated his birthday, which falls on November 18, in advance. Singh also said that "Kamal Nath claims to be a devotee of Hanumanji but cuts a cake with a picture of him(Hanumanji) on it. He has nothing to do with devotion, he is a 'bagula bhagat'."

BJP's National Information and Technology Department in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted a link to the video and wrote" Former MP CM and senior Congress leader Kamalnath, runs a knife through a four-tiered, temple shaped cake, with a saffron flag and image of Lord Hanuman on top. During elections, he had claimed to be Hanuman bhakt and is now insulting crores of Hindus by denigrating their deity…"

Later, BJP's national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala also tweeted alleging "Congress is essentially anti-Hindu hence from Hindu terror to Hindutva is ISIS to equating Gita to Jihad or Jarkiholi insulting Hindus to now Kamalnath ji cutting a cake with Mandir & Hanuman ji on it ! They are Chunavi Hindus & leave no opportunity to insult Hindus !"