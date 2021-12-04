Hyderabad : Actor and MNM party president Kamal Hassan was discharged from a hospital on Saturday after fully recovering from Covid. The actor in his message to his fans, party men and well-wishers said," Precautions will protect us from the virus."

"If we feel unwell, we should take proper treatment. I'm recovering from the infection. I am amused by how many souls have thought of me." he tweeted.

The actor returns home and will commence his regular work immediately.

Kamal was admitted to Chennai Ramachandra hospital on November 22 where he's diagnosed with Covid. On Wednesday, the hospital released a press note stating that Kamal fully recovered from Covid. The actor was infected with the virus immediately after his return from the US.

