Kolkata: Kalpataru festival is being celebrated sans devotees in Kashipur Udyanbati as they have been barred from participation due to the spread of Covid. It may be recalled that last year also they were not allowed. Kalpataru Utsav is being celebrated adhering to Covid protocol this year as well. Ramakrishna Paramhansa had spent the last days of his life here. Kalpataru festival was started on January 1, 1886. Arrangements have been made to broadcast the programme online.