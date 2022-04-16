Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Two persons, a male and a female, died and eight others were injured in a stampede at Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai river festival in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, said the police. A huge crowd had gathered to witness the festival on Sturday as it was held after two years owing to Covid-19 ban. According to police, a male and a female died and eight were injured in the stampede while returning after witnessing the festival. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the severely injured and Rs 1 lakh to those who suffered minor injuries.

Read: Sarva Darshan tokens: Three suffer minor injuries at Tirupati stampede