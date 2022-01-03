Raipur: The bail plea of ​​Kalicharan, who had made objectionable remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, was rejected by Additional District Judge Vikram Pratap Chandra in Raipur on Monday. The bail plea was rejected citing the matter to be of 'serious nature', consequently passing the orders for Kalicharan to remain in custody until further notice.

Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had recently expressed satisfaction over Kalicharan's arrest on December 30, saying that such a saint should be held accountable for his actions and arrested immediately.

On the other hand, taking a jibe at Nirupam's statement today, BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "The Congress is okay with Rahul Gandhi supporting someone making statements like 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Inshallah Inshallah', but if someone like Kalicharan expresses his personal feelings, they suddenly have an objection against it." He came in support of Kalicharan, saying that the governments need to be liberal towards the saints. Home Minister Narottam Mishra had also supported Kalicharan earlier, condemning his arrest and the treatment he is receiving.

The Bajrang Dal has also come forward in support of Kalicharan, by writing a letter to the President and the Home Minister, demanding his release. The activists even staged protests in Indore and condemned the Chhattisgarh government for Kalicharan's arrest.

The 'dharma guru' Kalicharan had caught the limelight after openly making derogatory statements on Mahatma Gandhi at the Dharma Sansad held in Raipur on December 26. He had reportedly fled his residence after an FIR was registered against him in the matter.

Furthermore, he had also posted a video after fleeing, saying that he does not regret his statements and he means all of what he has said. He was arrested on December 30 from Khajuraho, while the further investigation and proceedings in the case are ongoing.

The case continues to draw statements from politicians on both the right and left sides of the ideology spectrum.

