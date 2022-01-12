Pune: Controversial Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj, who was lodged in Raipur Central Jail, has been remanded to judicial custody for two days. Wardha city police arrested him at 5 pm on Tuesday and brought him to Wardha.

He was produced in the court on Wednesday morning under tight police security. Earlier, a case was registered against Kalicharan Maharaj in Wardha for inflammatory speech on Mahatma Gandhi.

It is learnt that Kalicharan was given tight police security. After that, he was questioned at Sevagram police station. He was produced before the court on Wednesday morning, for the hearing. The hearing took place in Judge MY Namade's court and thereafter he was remanded to two-day judicial custody.

Maharaj's lawyer Vishal Tibdewal said the bail application will be heard in the afternoon.