Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Kalicharan Maharaj, who was on the run after making 'unparliamentary' remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho on Thursday.

"Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused,” said Prashant Agarwal, Raipur’s superintendent of police.

Police, sources said, will produce Kalicharan before a Chhatarpur court and by the evening he will be taken to Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Kalicharan, who claims to be a religious leader, had made disparaging remarks against Bapu, blaming him for the partition of the country in 1947 in a recent 'Dharam Sansad' in Raipur. Besides, Kalicharan he also praised and bowed Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, for 'doing his job'. The seer had also said that the present day rulers of this country should behave like "orthodox Hindus".

After his controversial remark, patron of the Dharma Sansad, Mahant Ramsundar Das, strongly disapproved of his utterances and said that he will not attend the congregation next year.

Following it, an FIR was lodged against Kalicharan at Tikrapara police station in Chhattisgarh.