Haridwar: Members of the Kali Sena threatened to take to the streets on December 25 to disrupt the Christmas celebrations in Haridwar. Head of the organisation Swami Anand Swaroop while speaking to reporters said, "Haridwar is a holy city for Hindus where Christmas celebrations will not be organised."

Elaborating further on the issue, Swami Anand Swaroop, said, "Last year also, our organisation disrupted the Christmas celebrations in Haridwar. Since 1915, we didn't allow celebrations of non-Hindu festivals like Christmas or Eid. So, if hotel owners allow Christmas-related gatherings or get-togethers on their premises then their hotels' windowpanes won't be safe. He threatened Hindus, who embraced Christianity, that if they want to celebrate Christmas then they should go to Church somewhere else which is not in Haridwar."