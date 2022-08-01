Ernakulam: The NIA Special Court on Monday sentenced the two accused in the Kalamassery bus burning case to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. The NIA Special Court convicted three accused- Kannur native Thadiyantavide Nazeer, Perumbavoor, native Sabir Buhari, and Paravur, native Tajudeen on July 28.

While Thadiyantavide Nazeer and Sabir Buhari got seven years of rigorous imprisonment, Tajudeen has been sentenced to six years in prison. According to sources, Nazeer and Sabir have to pay a fine of Rs. 1.25 lakhs each, while Tajudeen has to pay Rs 1,12,500.

They have been convicted under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121A (conspiracy to commit offenses punishable by section 121) and UA(P) Act sections 16(1) (b) (related to terrorist act) and 18 (conspiracy).

It is learned that all three had confessed before the NIA court. Earlier, the court had sentenced another accused, KA Anoop, a native of Paravur, to six years of rigorous imprisonment. In 2010, the NIA filed a charge sheet against the accused on charges of sedition. The prosecution case took place on September 9, 2005.

As per sources, the Tamil Nadu Transport bus, which was going to Salem from Ernakulam, was hijacked by the accused at gunpoint on the first week of September at 9.30 pm. Then, after dropping the passengers at Kalamassery, the bus was doused with petrol and set on fire. The accused set fire to the Tamil Nadu bus demanding the release of PDP leader Abdul Nasar Madani, who was in jail in the Coimbatore blast case.