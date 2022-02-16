Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A civil court on Tuesday ordered Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar's car to be seized for having delayed the release of compensation to a farmer, Kallappa Metre of Udachana village in Afzalpur taluk.

Kallappa had lost 33-gunthas of land during the 2008 Bhima irrigation project, following which the court had ordered that the farmer be given a sum of Rs 7,39,632 as compensation for the losses incurred.

However, despite the court order, the DC had failed to release the compensation to the farmer. So the court has now ordered the Deputy Commissioner's car to be seized.