Srinagar: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) trooper was killed while another was injured in a militant attack in the Kakapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

A top police officer said that two cops of the Railway Protection Force were injured after militants attacked them at Kakapora. Both the injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, the police officer added.