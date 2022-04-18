One RPF trooper killed, another injured in Pulwama militant attack
Published on: 12 minutes ago
Srinagar: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) trooper was killed while another was injured in a militant attack in the Kakapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.
A top police officer said that two cops of the Railway Protection Force were injured after militants attacked them at Kakapora. Both the injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, the police officer added.
