Mangaluru: In a show of solidarity, on Friday morning, huge crowds gathered for the last rites of Mohammed Fazil, the youth who was stabbed to death outside a textile shop at Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangalore by a group of unidentified assailants.

The funeral procession was held amid heavy security in the region. Section 144 continues to remain imposed in Surathkal and nearby regions of Panambur, Mulky, and Bajpe police station limits till 6 am, July 30 as the situation in Karnataka continues to remain tense with the murder of another youth in the Dakshin Kannada district.

Fazil, who was standing in front of a shop in Suratkal was brutally murdered by the unidentified miscreants who came in a car on July 28 in the Surathkal area. He was seriously injured in the attack and was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru, but he succumbed to his injuries. The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination was conducted at the hospital.

In the wake of the killing of a youth in Suratkal on Thursday night, an atmosphere of gloom has descended on Mangaluru.

Already, holidays have been announced for schools and colleges under Suratkal, Mulki, Bajpe, and Panambur police stations. Liquor shops have been ordered to remain closed throughout Mangalore city on Friday, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sasikumar said, "12 people were detained for violating the prohibition order after the murder of youth Fazil by miscreants in Suratkal on Thursday."

In the wake of the incident, Section 144 is in force in Suratkal, Bajpe, Mulki, and Panambur police stations to prevent any untoward incident. Check posts are posted at 19 points entering the city and every vehicle is monitored. ADGP Alok Kumar appealed to leaders of the Muslim community to maintain peace and allow police to arrest the assailants at the earliest. His mortal remains were taken in an ambulance to the masjid after the postmortem.

ADGP Alok Kumar said, "Cremation is over, situation peaceful. Officers will now focus on the investigation by checking CCTVs. The vehicle used for purpose of offense is a good lead. We will crack the case soon. Section 144 is in place for now till tomorrow morning, we will assess and update. In the recent past, 2-3 such cases have taken place. I will check if they're linked. We're yet to find out the culprits and motive so we cannot yet comment on their connection. I advise the youth to not make such comments over social media. Will proceed on basis of facts," ADGP added.