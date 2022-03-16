Kaithal: The Kaithal Police has registered a case against US-based Sandeep alias Meepa Narad and 5 members of his family alleging them of abusing and threatening to kill Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar by coming live on social media. Security in charge ASI Mahtab said that Meepa Narad had earlier abused the people of a particular caste, live on social media.

Meepa Narad is living in the USA, because of which the police could not arrest him. According to Mahtab, there is a lot of anger among the people of the village and the surrounding area due to the videos on social media.

SP Maqsood Ahmed said that they have registered a case against Sandeep alias Meepa, resident of Narad village, his family members Ranbir, Pradeep, Rambir, Vikas and others.

SP Maqsood Ahmed said that a case has been registered for speaking against the Dalit community in the past, in which, police have got a lookout circular issued against the accused. Police added that efforts will be made to bring back the accused from abroad.

