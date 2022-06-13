Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The world's hardest pilgrimage Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2022 has been cancelled for the third consecutive time. The journey to Mount Kailash was being shelved for the past two years due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. Although it is being speculated that the Mt Kailash pilgrimage will commence on June 12 this year, but the hopes were dashed once again as no such activities were seen at the Union government level.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was supposed to commence on June 12 this year and it was expected to continue till the second week of September. But, the Yatra has been cancelled at the last minute and no clear reason has been stated while scrapping the Mt Kailash pilgrimage. The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam Limited, the lone organiser of the Mansarovar Yatra, is likely to suffer a loss to the tune of Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore. Besides, scores of traders all along the Yatra route starting from Kathgodam to Gunji in Pithoragarh are disappointed when they heard the news that Mansarovar Yatra has been put on hold for this year also.

The journey to Mount Kailash in Tibet, China, commences from Kathgodam in Uttarakhand and the pilgrims after taking the yatra route via Bheemtaal, Almora, Pithoragarh, Gunji and Nabhidang reach China-Tibet border. Going by the previous cancellation of Yatras for the past two years and also taking into consideration the scrapping of the Yatra this year, the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam Limited will suffer a loss to the tune of Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore.

KMVN General Manager AP Bajpai said Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is operated by the Central government, but the arrangements are made by the KMVN. But, no guidelines have been received from the Centre for conducting the journey. However, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj had spoken to the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Those interested to undertake Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, their applications are shortlisted in December. The first meeting was expected to take place in January this year under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the Mansarovar Yatra. But, no such meeting was convened or preparations were undertaken for the Yatra. Since then, it was being speculated that the Yatra would be cancelled.