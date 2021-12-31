Amravati: Thummala Guru Shankar of Railway Koduru in Kadapa district, won a place in the Guinness Book of World Records by memorizing the most decimal places of Euler’s number has set a new record. Shankar, a B.Tech ECE graduate excelled at mathematics right from childhood.

Euler’s number is a mathematical constant that is 2.718281, which goes on up to infinity. Shankar memorized 7777 digits post decimal, and recited them, breaking the previous record of 5005 digits.

With sheer determination, Shankar registered on the Guinness World Records website. As per the rule for recitation on record was done in the presence of two witnesses and two independent PE masters on December 15. The recall of numbers should be continuous, with a gap of not more than fifteen seconds. The representatives announced Shankar’s record on their website and sent the Guinness World Record certificate.

Shankar works as a personality development coach and efficiently juggles his job alongside his passion, the world record is proof of this. Shankar’s family and friends are elated over his achievement. He set a world record using visualization techniques and proved the inherent capacity of the human brain.

Shankar attempted this record title using a visualisation technique, confirms the Guinness World Records in its website under the head ‘Most decimal places of Euler’s number memorised’.

" It has so far been remembered up to 5,005 numbers in the world after point. I broke the record and remembered 7,777. No one remembers these many numbers. Usually, 30 digits can be memorized. I have memorized these digits using the visualization technique and I applied them to the Guinness Book of World Records," Guru Shankar said.

Shankar’s family and friends are elated over his achievement. Guru Shankar's mother Subhashini fondly spoke of her son," I am so glad our boy achieved World Book of Records. He has been studying diligently since childhood."