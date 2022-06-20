New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday handed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to members of the Afghan Sikh community living in India as he participated in the last rites for Savinder Singh, a Sikh man who was killed after Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Afghanistan's Kabul city, and offered his deepest condolences to the family and Afghan Community living in India.

"I was saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Savindar Singh Ji in the terrorist attack on the Holy Gurudwara Karte Parwan Sahib in Afghanistan, "The Prime Minister's letter read. "The holy gurus have taught us the noble ideals of truth, devotion, justice, and above all, service to humanity. Shri Ravindra Singh Ji embodied these qualities and left an impact on everyone fortunate to interact with him," Modi stated in the letter.

"He was well known among the minority communities of Afghanistan for his devotion, warmth, and spirit of service. I pray to the holy gurus to bestow strength to you and your family to bear the loss," he added. "May the memories of Shri Savindar Singh Ji and his life continues to inspire his family and friends," said Prime Minister.

In his open letter to the Afghan Sikh community, the Prime Minister condemned the deadly terror attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of two people. Calling it a ghastly act against humanity, the Prime Minister expressed India’s solidarity with the Afghan Hindu-Sikh community in these tough times. He hailed their spirit of courage and resilience against the barbaric attack.

On Saturday, 19 June, the entire premises of Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sahib Ji, Karte Parwan, 11th District, Kabul became a battleground between security forces and militants. Twenty-five to 30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were present in Gurdwara for morning prayers i.e. Sukhmani Sahib and as the attackers entered the premises 10-15 managed to flee.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the deadly terror attack on gurudwara in Afghanistan that killed two persons, including one Sikh community member, calling it "an act of support" for the Prophet.