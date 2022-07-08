Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cyber Intelligence and Cyber Police Bhopal has shot off a letter to the legal department of Twitter to remove posts pertaining to Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's upcoming documentary film 'Kaali'.

The Bhopal cyber police, while quoting the relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code, has appealed to the organization to halt carrying or publishing the material. Failure to comply with the order will invite further action, stated the letter.

The letter has been sent to Twitter as per the directive of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and they have been asked to withdraw the objectionable material from Twitter within 36 hours. The Bhopal cyber police have sent a letter to Twitter's legal department stating that the Crime Branch of the Bhopal police has been investigating the case under the provision of Section 79 of the IT Act 2000, besides the case was registered under the said Act as well as relevant sections of the IPC.

"Whatever objectionable contents were published on your social media platform should be removed within 36 hours. Besides, Twitter was asked to send the action taken report also," stated the letter sent to the organization.

