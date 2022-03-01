Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Several people have been injured after a cylinder blast at Maternity and Child Care Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the incident took place at the Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) in Anantnag. An official at the MCCH said the explosion due a leakage in heating gas cylinder occurred at the ticket section of the hospital.

"Several persons, including some hospital employees, were injured in the incident. "The injured have been shifted to government medical college hospital in Anantnag", sources said.

Further details are awaited.