New Delhi: A day before her proposed dharna over the Women's Reservation Bill at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Thursday called on CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury seeking his party's support for the protest programme.

During her meeting with Yechury, Kavitha appraised him about the protest programme demanding the Women's Reservation Bill. Kavitha said that Bharat Jagruthi, along with opposition parties and women's organisations from across the country will come together on Friday for a day-long peaceful hunger strike demanding the Central government introduce and pass the Women's Reservation Bill.

The development comes days ahead of her scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam. "After the Women's Reservation Bill was tabled and passed in 1996 in the Rajya Sabha, it never got passed in the Lok Sabha. Subsequently, different governments introduced the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, but it never got Lok Sabha's nod," said Kavitha.

Before her meeting with Yechury, Kavitha praised Sonia Gandhi during a press conference for pushing the bill during the UPA regime. Kavitha said that she has invited 18 political parties including Congress to join the one-day hunger strike.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police finally granted permission for Bharat Jagruthi's protests at Jantar Mantar. Earlier, on Thursday afternoon Delhi Police had denied permission for the protest demonstration following which Kavitha said that she not give up and secure the police permission.

The protest demonstration will start at 10 am and continue till 4 pm. Women ministers of the BRS government Sabita Indra Reddy and Satyavati Rathore have gone to Delhi to take part in the protest.