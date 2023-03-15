K Kavitha discusses Women Reservation Bill with leaders; may contemplate launching "nationwide movement"

New Delhi: Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Wednesday said she discussed the long pending Women Reservation Bill with the leaders of the farmers' union and may even contemplate launching a "nationwide movement" in her fight for the introduction of the Bill. The consultation with the leaders happened during a meeting in the presence of opposition parties, students, and academicians here where Kavitha accused the central government of not marching ahead with the Bill as promised despite promises made by the BJP party during both the general elections.

"We must fight within and outside the Parliament. This party (BJP) came to power in 2014 and again in 2019 with the assurance of passing the Women Reservation Bill. But, they have forced us to take the fight to the street. We are in talks with the farmer leaders so that we can launch a nationwide movement," Kavitha said.

Notably, opposition parties including Congress and TMC were absent but Kavitha hoped that they will join the next meeting. "We hope in our next meetings all parties will join. Congress is also supporting our movement for the Women's Reservation Bill," she said.

Kavitha, the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had earlier led a hunger strike in Delhi on March 10 seeking the passage of the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill in this Budget session of Parliament.

"In the next few days, we will be going to all the states. Till the end of the present Parliament session we will continue our protest demanding the Women’s Reservation Bill," Kavitha said. During the meeting, leaders from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM), Aam Admi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena (Udhav), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) were present.

"Standing together because we truly believe that the Women’s Reservation Bill is crucial. It is imperative for a brighter, stronger, and more inclusive future for India. Thanking all the parties for opposition and civil societies for joining Bharat Jagruthi's call for the tabling of the Bill," she said.

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the Centre of not doing enough for the protection of women in the country and turning a blind eye to the issues that women face. "The way the ruling party is handling women's issues whether it is in Uttar Pradesh or anywhere else, it seems like they are totally against women's protection," Chaturvedi told ETV Bharat.

MP Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD didn't mince words in his criticism of the central government saying that they are unfazed by the BJP using central agencies against the opposition leaders. "They (BJP government) are using all central agencies against the opposition leaders. But, we are determined to fight for the Women’s Reservation Bill," he said.

Jha was referring to the summons issued to BRS leader Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the liquor scam for which she will appear in the ED office. ED had accused Kavitha of her links with a 'south group' liquor cartel that paid kickbacks amounting to about Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to gain a larger share of the market in the national capital under the Delhi excise policy for 2020-21.