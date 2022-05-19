New Delhi: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday approved the name of justice Bhuyan as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Justice Bhuyan will be the fifth Chief Justice of Telangana High Court after the bifurcation of Telangana from erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. A law graduate of Bishnuram Medhi Govt Law College of Assam, Justice Bhuyan did his LLM from Gauhati University. He started his career as an advocate of the Gauhati High Court in 1991.

Justice Bhuyan will succeed Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. The collegium has recommended Justice Sharma's transfer to Delhi High Court. It may be recalled that Justice Sharma took oath as the Chief Justice on October 11, 2021. The same month Justice Bhuyan took oath as judge of Telangana High Court. He is also the Executive Chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority. Before being appointed as a judge of Telangana High Court, Justice Bhuyan had served as a judge of Bombay High Court.

Born on August 2, 1964, in Guwahati, he obtained LLB from Government Law College, Guwahati, and LLM from Gauhati University. He was enrolled in 1991 with the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. He was appointed as Additional Advocate General, Assam in 2011. He served as a member of Gauhati High Court Bar Association, Lawyers Association, Guwahati, Bar Association of India, All India Federation of Tax Practitioners and Indian Law Institute, Assam Chapter.

Justice Bhuyan was appointed as Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011. He was also the Executive Chairman of Mizoram State Legal Services Authority. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was closely associated with the Judicial Academy, Assam and National Law University, Guwahati. He was transferred to Bombay High Court and took oath as judge of Bombay High Court in October 2019.